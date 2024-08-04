D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 139.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.62. 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,546. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $185.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

