Davis Capital Management Acquires 142 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,346 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Down 1.9 %

FDX stock traded down $5.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.30. 2,252,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,840. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

