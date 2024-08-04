Davis Capital Management Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Davis Capital Management cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.20. 14,513,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,270,118. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

