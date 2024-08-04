Davis Capital Management Has $13.49 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Davis Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 11.7% of Davis Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,600,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,557,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,137,000 after buying an additional 103,234 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,857,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after buying an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,921,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,445. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $65.57.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

