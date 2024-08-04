Davis Capital Management Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Davis Capital Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $304,591,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $10.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $448.75. 66,323,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,428,968. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.15 and a 200 day moving average of $449.77. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.