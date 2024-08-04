Davis Capital Management Purchases 619 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.44. 878,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,950. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.51 and its 200-day moving average is $180.14. The company has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

