Davis Capital Management Sells 1,390 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Davis Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. 20,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.