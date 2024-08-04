Davis Capital Management Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Davis Capital Management lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.71. 3,313,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,702. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

