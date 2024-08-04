Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

DAWN opened at $13.92 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -1.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $163,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,065,516.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,065,516.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $36,453.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,171,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,830,982.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,068 shares of company stock valued at $874,173. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

