Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dayforce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.40.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.15 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. Analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
