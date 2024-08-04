DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

DBVT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

DBVT opened at $0.97 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

