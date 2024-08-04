Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.71.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $4.16 on Friday, reaching $353.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,820,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.93 and a twelve month high of $441.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company



Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

