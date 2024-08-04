Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.45.

DH opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $436.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

