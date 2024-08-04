DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 46,748 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,748 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of nVent Electric worth $23,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Down 7.3 %

NYSE:NVT traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.40. 3,202,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $86.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.