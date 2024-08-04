DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,566 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AT&T were worth $42,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $336,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $38,492,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,354,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 35,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 45,240,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,305,292. The company has a market cap of $138.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.