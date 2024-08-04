DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 758 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Express were worth $35,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of American Express stock traded down $16.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,902,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $256.24. The stock has a market cap of $167.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.15.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

