DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,867 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 21,904 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of NetApp worth $36,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in NetApp by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in NetApp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in NetApp by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total value of $954,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,604,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $3.46 on Friday, hitting $119.05. 2,385,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,858. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Read Our Latest Report on NTAP

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.