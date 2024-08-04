DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $25,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.14. 917,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,536. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $215.37 and a 52-week high of $290.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.40.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,772.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,210 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,529 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

