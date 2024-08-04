DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,402 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

Williams Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. 5,833,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,237,502. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $45.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

