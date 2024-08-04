DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.28% of Encore Wire worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIRE. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 10.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WIRE. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

WIRE remained flat at $289.84 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $150.51 and a 52 week high of $295.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.93.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

