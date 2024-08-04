DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,273 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $24,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,838,000 after acquiring an additional 736,818 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 513.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 122,221 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 56,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock traded down $8.94 on Friday, reaching $75.43. 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average of $89.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.454 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

