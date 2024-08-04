DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,318,000 after acquiring an additional 197,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,960,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in PulteGroup by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,316,000 after buying an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,986,000 after acquiring an additional 168,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,011. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $135.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

