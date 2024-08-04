DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $31.66 Million Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 790,114 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.28% of Flex worth $31,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Flex by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,060 shares in the company, valued at $880,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,060 shares in the company, valued at $880,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 812,570 shares of company stock worth $25,403,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.40. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

