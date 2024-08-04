DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $2,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,590,000 after acquiring an additional 213,949 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,287,000 after buying an additional 181,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CTVA traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,784,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

