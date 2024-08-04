DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,068,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.27.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

