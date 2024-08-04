DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in H&R Block by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.79. 645,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

