DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $10.17 Million in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 33,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,171,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.91.

Corpay stock traded down $10.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.90. 521,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.04.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

