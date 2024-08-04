DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 531.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.35.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,164. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

