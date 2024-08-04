DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,093,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,449,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.77% of GT Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

GT Biopharma Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTBP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,515. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $0.58.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

