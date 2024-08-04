DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 37,948 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,948 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Target were worth $40,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,810,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 51,357.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after buying an additional 1,218,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after buying an additional 984,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded down $7.85 on Friday, reaching $139.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,476,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,742. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.56. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

