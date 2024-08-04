DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 407,333 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 303.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 541,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,333 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Block worth $45,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,158,456.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,811 over the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,898,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,237. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

