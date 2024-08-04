DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,383 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $27,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ogborne Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,292,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ABNB shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.24.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,945,015.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,423,324 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB traded down $6.86 on Friday, reaching $128.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,745,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,976. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

