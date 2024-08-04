DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,079 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of Boise Cascade worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $3,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.89. The stock had a trading volume of 326,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,427. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $154.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

