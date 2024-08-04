DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 13,174 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of BioNTech worth $38,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $410,984,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in BioNTech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,735,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $10,961,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in BioNTech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,056,000 after buying an additional 86,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 610.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.01. 1,313,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,079. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.02 and a beta of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

