DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 16,740 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,740 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Nucor worth $26,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Nucor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.05. 2,176,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,931. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

