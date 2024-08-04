Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.02

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and traded as low as $18.79. Demant A/S shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 1,099 shares traded.

Demant A/S Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Demant A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.