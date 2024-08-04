Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $64.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.25.

eBay Trading Down 0.1 %

eBay stock opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $57.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile



eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

