Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims GSK (LON:GSK) Target Price to GBX 1,850

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,950 ($25.08) to GBX 1,850 ($23.80) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.01) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.19) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 2,120 ($27.27) to GBX 1,900 ($24.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,805.71 ($23.23).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,562.50 ($20.10) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,577.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,635.71. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,330.19 ($17.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.46). The stock has a market cap of £63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,433.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,504.59%.

In other news, insider Wendy Becker purchased 446 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($20.76) per share, with a total value of £7,198.44 ($9,259.63). Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

