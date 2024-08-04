DFI.Money Reaches Market Cap of $11.69 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. One DFI.Money token can currently be bought for about $302.89 or 0.00504899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $11.69 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.money (YFII) is a DeFi protocol on Ethereum created by anonymous developers inspired by Yearn Finance. It’s used for yield farming, providing liquidity in exchange for YFII rewards, and offers various strategies like liquidity mining and staking. YFII can be used for voting on proposals and community governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

