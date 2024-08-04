Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $166.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.81.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
Diageo Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:DEO opened at $123.42 on Friday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $121.98 and a 1 year high of $175.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.55.
Diageo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
