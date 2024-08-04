Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $166.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Diageo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DEO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diageo Stock Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $125,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after acquiring an additional 472,583 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Diageo by 12,174.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 244,223 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $123.42 on Friday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $121.98 and a 1 year high of $175.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.55.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.