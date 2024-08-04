DigiByte (DGB) Market Cap Hits $114.01 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $114.01 million and $6.49 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,857.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.84 or 0.00579785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00106648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00032253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.23 or 0.00251782 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00037385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00069315 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,169,613,887 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

