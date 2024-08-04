Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Cut to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

DLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.44.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $107,372,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $59,087,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,118,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,513,000 after purchasing an additional 253,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

