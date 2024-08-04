Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,945 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 30.1% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $70,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,362 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,055,000. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,820,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,963,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,663,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,635 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,995. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

