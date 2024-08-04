Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,579 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $23,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,715,000 after purchasing an additional 534,891 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,783,000 after acquiring an additional 219,728 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,322,000 after acquiring an additional 325,154 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

