Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after buying an additional 133,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DG traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,649. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $170.46.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

