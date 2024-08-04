Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.2 %
D traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. 5,501,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
