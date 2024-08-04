Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

D traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. 5,501,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.