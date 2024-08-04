DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) PT Raised to $155.00 at Evercore ISI

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Up 8.3 %

DoorDash stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.55, a PEG ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.35. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $20,270,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $20,270,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,396. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,381,000 after purchasing an additional 772,977 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after purchasing an additional 242,956 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.