DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.
DoorDash Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DASH traded up $9.03 on Friday, hitting $117.23. 12,666,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,095.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,396. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
