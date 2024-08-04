DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.35. DoorDash has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

