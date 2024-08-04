Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.48% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

LPG traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 990,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,665. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LPG. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

