Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.48% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.
LPG traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 990,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,665. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $51.66.
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.
Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
